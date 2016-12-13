

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics is slated to issue U.K. house price index for October and consumer and producer prices for November. Inflation is forecast to rise to 1.1 percent from 0.9 percent in October.



Ahead of these data, the pound climbed against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 1.2692 against the greenback, 0.8367 against the euro, 146.43 against the yen and 1.2859 against the Swiss franc as of 4:25 am ET.



