cBrain has signed an agreement with a high profile federal government organization in Washington to pilot the F2 product.



cBrain is investing significant resources into its international growth plan, and this first pilot project in Washington represents an important milestone.



About F2



F2 is a fully integrated production platform for government organizations supporting all work functions including case processing, knowledge management, formal and informal communication, collaboration, relations management, document and records management.



F2 is built for government in close collaboration with Danish ministries and is now used by half of all ministerial departments in Denmark as well as many agencies.



Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO