Intu Properties plc ("intu")

Director Declaration

intu confirms, in accordance with LR 9.6.14 (2), that Matthew Roberts, Chief Financial Officer and executive director, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Marston's PLC, the FTSE250 independent brewery and pub operator, with effect from 1 March 2017.

Susan Marsden

Group Company Secretary

13 December 2016