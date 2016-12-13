EXCHANGE NOTICE 13.12.2016 WARRANTS



COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 14.12.2016



21 warrants issued by Danske Bank A/S will be listed as of 14.12.2016. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 13.12.2016 WARRANTIT



WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 14.12.2016



21 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 14.12.2016. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Danske Bank A/S. Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



