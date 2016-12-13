SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- Infiswift, an enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) platform leader, announces a partnership to develop IoT solutions with Acuitus Ag, an Idaho technology company, which provides ag-tech solutions to farm equipment suppliers. The solution will leverage IoT technology to capture data across the entire value chain.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with infiswift on the development of what we see as a revolutionary shift in ag technology," said Dan Piquet, Solutions Architect at Acuitus Ag. "Infiswift is the ideal partner for Acuitus because it offers the unique combination of powerful IoT platform technology and professional services. This allows Acuitus to customize its offerings and to deliver new and valuable IoT solutions to thousands of customers around the globe."

Infiswift's scalable and cost-effective IoT platform for agriculture serves as the base to put data behind decisions, automate manual processes and evolve together with the growing smart farming industry.

"This new solution provides a variety of stakeholders with actionable insights and greater decision making capabilities that will improve farming operations and drive down costs," noted Arup Barat, Chief Commercial Officer of infiswift.

Using the technology infiswift and Acuitus are developing, a grower can easily compare past versus current operations and make statistical predictions to better plan for upcoming seasons. Distribution vendors will be able to get alerts when a certain volume of crops are ready for transport, and dispatchers will have a clearer picture of when a truck should be ready at the site for pickup. While basic use of the technology will yield efficiency gains and a positive return, it will evolve over time as each farm connects custom data to support their specific situation.

"Acuitus' vision of the future of farm operations foresees a significant shift in the efficiency of how things are done on the farm," added Will Shippee, Sr. Director of Business Development at infiswift. "With our technical experience, we can make this vision a reality and drive tangible value in the AgTech sector."

About infiswift

Infiswift is rethinking the enterprise-grade IoT platform by providing the plumbing to connect and manage devices, users and cloud-based services. Its unique architecture enables world-class security and scalability with a powerful development environment and analytics front end for custom implementations. The ultra-lightweight design and extremely efficient operation make it ideal for intermittently connected and power deficient environments that require real-time operation. For more information, visit infiswift.com.

About Acuitus Ag

Acuitus Ag is an Idaho based technology company developing Agtech tools for a variety of farm equipment suppliers worldwide. Acuitus believes that improved access to real-time data combined with powerful analytics will yield a shift in driving down operational costs for all farming operations.

