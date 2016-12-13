DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- Faction, an enterprise-class Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) cloud provider, announces today that it is the official cloud service provider for Denver Zoo. Denver Zoo is utilizing Faction's enterprise-grade cloud for its dynamic data protection and disaster recovery solution.

Founded in 1896, Denver Zoo is an 80-acre facility located in Denver, Colorado's City Park. Home to over 600 species, Denver Zoo hosts a wide variety of award-winning educational programs and is committed to state-of-the-art animal care, global conservation efforts and groundbreaking sustainability operations.

As part of the Faction solution, Denver Zoo migrated from an on-premise IT environment using tape backups to a Faction cloud-based platform, reducing latency and providing increased control over its IT environment. In addition, Faction's cloud solution includes hypervisor-based tools that replicate Denver Zoo's critical applications and production data to the Faction Cloud. This tool provides cutting-edge security by taking granular snapshots of data inside a virtualized environment. In the event of a major issue, Denver Zoo will have full backups readily available, as opposed to taking a week or more on the Zoo's previous solution, therefore increasing capabilities and providing 100% protection for its business-critical telecommunications.

"Faction's approach in working with Denver Zoo was unique in that the team genuinely expressed an interest in supporting the local community," comments Dean Paulson, Director of Information Technology for Denver Zoo. "With Faction's highly available infrastructure, our recovery time objective for virtualization backups will be significantly improved. Their team went above and beyond in helping our IT team with day-to-day management, as our former backup method involving managing tapes required a significant investment in time and money. We look forward to expanding the solution in the future."

"Faction is passionate about supporting local organizations and communities, and is excited to strike this new partnership with Denver Zoo," comments John Drake, Senior Vice President of Sales for Faction. "Data protection is critical to the success of any business. The Zoo hosts hundreds of species and thousands of guests, employees, and volunteers each day. It is essential it has the right tools in place for securely backing up its applications, systems and data. We look forward to providing a high level of support for this community treasure."

