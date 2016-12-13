EyeLock Introduces Iris Authentication Reference Designs for Global Deployment Across IoT Devices





Reference designs developed in response to high velocity demand for iris authentication across smartphones, automobiles, healthcare and other key IoT markets.

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --EyeLockLLC, a market leader of iris-based identity authentication solutions, today announced the introduction of three reference designsarchitectedspecifically for high volume OEM integration.EyeLock'slatest offering addresses the rapidly increasing demand for iris authentication solutions across a myriad ofIoTdevices and broad applications including critical infrastructure, automotive,healthcare, financial services, government and more.EyeLockwill showcase the three reference design modules and other solutions at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in VOXX International booth #13517. The modules are self-contained hardware and software systems foriris enrollment and authentication that can be customized for individual applications.

EyeLockhas achieved significant technological breakthroughs and solved integration challenges that have historically been a barrier to mass-market adoption of iris authentication technology. The Company's approach provides maximum flexibility by offering reference designs that have processing and illumination configurations that are eitheron-boardor host-based.Algorithm performance capabilities for speed and accuracy have been validated byNovetta, a leader in advancedanalyticstechnology and independentbiometrictesting, as unmatched in the market. The reference designs have working distances of up to 60 cm with a false accept rate of 1 in 1.5 million for single eye authentication and a false reject rate of less than 1%.

EyeLock'stechnology provides an unprecedented level of convenience and security with unmatchedbiometricaccuracy, making it the most proven way to authenticate identity aside from DNA.EyeLock'sproprietary iris authentication technology looks at more than 240 unique iris characteristics and provides a fast, user-friendly experience.EyeLockis one of the onlybiometriccompanies in the world to own and control the entire software and algorithm stack, providing patented approaches todual-eyeauthentication, an unmatched securityarchitectureand anti-spoofing technology.

"Thebiometricsmarket is expected to grow to more than $40 billion by 2021 with iris authentication technology leading the next wave of adoption," said AnthonyAntolino, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer ofEyeLock. "EyeLockis very well-positioned to benefit from this extraordinary market growth.The introduction of our reference designs enablesEyeLockto significantly expand partnership and licensing opportunities and satisfy demand from diverse market segments."

For more information, please visitwww.eyelock.com.

AboutEyeLock

EyeLockLLC, amajority ownedsubsidiary ofVoxxInternational Corporation, is an acknowledged leader in advancediris authentication for the Internet of Things (IoT), providing the highest level of security withEyeLockID' technology. Iris authentication is highlysecure because no two irises are alike andthe iris is the most accurate human identifierother than DNA.The company's significant IP portfolio, including more than 95 patents and patents pending, and proprietary technology enables the convenient and secure authentication of individuals across physical and logical environments.EyeLock'ssolutions have been integrated and embedded across consumer and enterprise products and platforms, eliminating the need forPINsand passwords. Corporations across the Fortune 500 recognize the level of securityEyeLockprovides due in part to its extremely lowfalse acceptance rate, ease of use, andscalability. As a sponsor member of the FIDO (FastIDentityOnline) Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a safer and more secure digital presence for consumers,EyeLockis dedicated to advancing digital privacy and next generation security.

Contact:

AnthonyAntolino

P: 914-619-5548

E:kgraham@eyelock.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com. For more info visit: http://www.newswire.com.





