All conditions for the completion of the transaction between Eolus and AllianzGI regarding the sale of wind farm Hästhalla have been fulfilled.



On December 7th 2016 Eolus signed an agreement with AllianzGI regarding the sale of wind farm Hästhalla. An agreement has also been made under which Eolus will provide asset management services for the wind farm. All conditions for the fulfillment of the transaction regarding all shares in the company that owns the wind farm have been met, payment have occurred and the buyer has taken over the facility.



The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communications Johan Hammarqvist on December 13th 2016, at 2.00 PM CET.



About Eolus: Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in Sweden. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed nearly 500 wind turbines of the approximately 3 300 wind turbines operating in Sweden. The Eolus Group currently owns an installed capacity of 38 MW and a yearly electricity production of 89 GWh. Eolus operates approximately 300 MW for customers and the company itself.



Eolus Vind AB has approximately 5 000 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.



