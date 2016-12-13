HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- While hair loss is often associated with areas of the scalp, the fact is that many individuals also experience loss of the fine hairs in the eyebrows and along the eyelids. Dr. Bernardino Arocha, a board-certified hair loss surgeon in Houston, Austin, Dallas, and New Orleans, says the loss of eyelash or eyebrow hair can ultimately have an effect on the entire aesthetic of the face, making people very self-conscious about their appearance. Fortunately, he notes, there are both surgical and non-surgical methods available that can help patients restore hair in these areas with results that look natural -- often providing outcomes that look as though the hair was never lost in the first place.

For patients who have lost hair in their eyebrows, Dr. Arocha says there a number of treatment options that can address these concerns. The causes of hair loss in the eyebrows can be due to a number of factors, including the natural aging process, excessive plucking and shaping, skin or medical conditions, alopecia areata (an immune system disorder), or other issues. Dr. Arocha explains that individuals who are looking to restore the appearance of their eyebrows can often be successfully treated with surgical eyebrow restoration, a technique which relocates healthy hairs from the sides or back of the head to the eyebrow areas. He says that advanced techniques coupled with the skills of an experienced hair restoration surgeon can precisely place healthy, fine hairs in the proper angle and direction along the eyebrows, leading to very natural-looking results. Dr. Arocha adds that options such as ROGAINE® can often be utilized to enhance the surgical outcome, or even be used on its own for patients who may not need surgery to achieve their goals.

Dr. Arocha says the same basic treatment systems for eyebrow hair loss can also be options for patients who are experiencing the loss of their eyelashes. Hypotrichosis (inadequate eyelash growth) is a condition that affects many individuals across America. Dr. Arocha reveals that there have been a number of advances made in the field of hair restoration that can address the loss of eyelash hairs and, like eyebrow restoration, they include both medical and surgical techniques. For instance, Dr. Arocha says surgical eyelash transplantation involves the extraction of fine hairs along the back or sides of the head, followed by meticulous transplantation of these hairs to the eyelids. He notes that this method can be very beneficial for patients who have inactive hair follicles in the eyelids that cannot grow on their own, as well as for patients who simply would like to attain thicker, fuller eyelashes without relying on the daily hassle of applying mascara and makeup to bring out their eyes. With that in mind, the doctor says a non-surgical, topical solution such as LATISSE® can often be more ideal for patients who have active hair follicles in the eyelids and may not need surgical intervention to restore their eyelashes. LATISSE® is an FDA-approved prescription solution designed to stimulate eyelash growth and actually produce thicker, fuller lashes. Applied at home over a period of several weeks, Dr. Arocha says LATISSE® may be an effective choice for patients who do not have inactive, irreparably damaged hair follicles along the eyelids.

Overall, Dr. Arocha says that people who are affected by hair loss in the eyelashes or the eyebrows now have a multitude of options that can address their concerns and help them feel better about the way they look. He says one of the most important things individuals can do in their search for solutions is to be sure to see a reputable and skilled hair restoration surgeon with experience in these types of treatments who can evaluate their needs and determine the option that is best-suited for their goals.

About Dr. Bernardino A. Arocha

Dr. Bernardino Arocha is a board-certified hair restoration surgeon and a Diplomate of the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery. He is the Founder and President of Arocha Hair Restoration, a comprehensive hair loss treatment practice with offices in Dallas, Houston, Austin, and New Orleans. Dr. Arocha is also a Fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery and a member of the American Society of Hair Restoration Surgery and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. Dr. Arocha has performed more than 4,000 hair transplant surgeries and offers a full range of hair replacement therapies for both women and men, including advanced surgical techniques and medicine-based options. Dr. Arocha is available for interview upon request.

To learn more about Dr. Bernardino Arocha and his hair restoration practice, visit arochahairrestoration.com or facebook.com/ArochaHairRestoration.

To view the original source of this press release, click here:

http://www.arochahairrestoration.com/products-that-help-prevent-hair-loss/eyebrow-and-eyelash-restoration-dallas-houston-and-austin-hair-loss-surgeon-discusses-the-possibilities

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3090366



Arocha Hair Restoration



Houston

3005 Huldy St.

Houston, TX 77098



Dallas

5452 Glen Lakes Dr.

Suite 201

Dallas, TX 75231



Austin

13785 Research Blvd.

Suite 125

Austin, TX 78750



(713) 526-4247

1-888-723-HAIR



Rosemont Media

(858) 200-0044

www.rosemontmedia.com



