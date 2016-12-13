TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- Blue Sky Energy Inc. ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: BSI) is pleased to announce that Neil Said, Corporate Secretary of the Company, has been appointed as Vice President and to the board of directors of Blue Sky.

The appointment follows the recent announcement of Blue Sky's acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sonoro Energy Iraq B.V. As stated by Jay Currie, Financial Post contributor, in the Financial Post article dated December 12, 2016: "(this) transaction has given Blue Sky significant exposure to a huge Iraqi oil reserve at a very low cost per barrel."

Blue Sky also announces that the Company has issued 909,721 common shares at a deemed price of $0.40 per common share in full and final settlement of past consulting fees owed to certain arm's length parties (for additional details regarding the shares for debt settlement see the Company's news release dated October 14, 2016 and the management information circular dated October 31, 2016). The shares for debt transaction received shareholder and TSX Venture Exchange approval. All common shares issued pursuant to the shares for debt settlement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day expiring on April 14, 2017.

About Blue Sky:

Blue Sky Energy Inc. is a Canadian independent oil exploration company.

