sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 13.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 545 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,49 Euro		-0,129
-1,34 %
WKN: 576798 ISIN: US50186Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: LGLG 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,543
9,801
13:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC
AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC0,078-1,27 %
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR9,49-1,34 %