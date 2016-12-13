TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- ARHT Media Inc. (the "Company" or "ARHT") (TSX VENTURE: ART)(OTCQB: ARHTF), creators of digital human holograms called HumaGrams™ is pleased to announce the results of its collaboration with the Dubai International Film Festival (DIFF) for their grand opening held on December 7th, 2016 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. Back for its 13th year, DIFF takes place from December 7th - 14th, 2016. The festival will see thousands of cinema-goers, actors, directors, producers, writers and industry experts descend on Dubai to enjoy the world's best films in one of the world's premiere locations. The opening showcase boasted some of the biggest stars of world Cinema, including Samuel L Jackson, who picked up a Lifetime Achievement award.

The Dubai Film Market (DFM), DIFF's industry arm was attended by over 3,300 industry representatives and film professionals last year. The DFM is now the leading industry platform in the region and the gateway to one of the fastest growing film and TV markets in the world. It provides unprecedented access to decision makers from the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

ARHT Media stunned audiences at the grand opening with an original piece specifically for DIFF that saw a live dance performer moving/duelling with her HumaGram™ figure to a rhythm of International music with a little aroma of Arabic impact. The clip can be seen here: http://www.arhtmedia.com/blog/diff2016.

The performance was influenced by an experimental short movie by M. Langan and holographic expertise from the ARHT team. Directors of the piece Najma Bhatti and Yurj Buzzi, combined their knowledge of mixing live action and animation to create a magical start to the event that saw the fusion of the virtual with the physical to create a truly unique and immersive experience.

Sabrina Bennai, Production Director for DIFF, states "We'd like to thank ARHT and their incredible team for the support and inspiration to help us translate our vision into reality. The audience was blown away by the HumaGram technology."

Rory Elliott, Vice-President of ARHT Media's United Kingdom division and producer of the showcase commented, "With limited space and a very quick collapse of the 'Hologram' stage required, it once again proved the patented ARHT platform is the world leader in the holographic space."

Rene Bharti, Chairman ARHT Media says, "We are extremely proud of how ARHT Media is growing into a global company. We are very pleased to have been able to work with the Dubai Film Festival in its 13th year. The Dubai Film Festival is one of several projects slated for the Middle East region."

About the Dubai International Film Festival

Every year DIFF presents new and exciting cinema from the Arab world and beyond, introducing audiences to fresh new talent and original and distinctive filmmaking.

The 13th edition will showcase 156 feature films, shorts and documentaries from 55 countries, including 57 world and international premieres, 73 MENA premieres, 12 Middle East premieres and 9 GCC premieres. The films, crafted in more than 44 languages, populate DIFF's Arab and Emirati competitions, and its out-of-competition segments dedicated to children, the Arab world, Virtual Reality and cinema from around the globe. With 18 Galas and 16 Special Presentations announced, Q&As and special appearances from a stellar line-up of industry talent and the spotlight firmly on Oscar hopefuls as well as promising Arab talent, the stage is set for another sparkling eight-day celebration of the very best in cinema.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media Inc. creates HumaGrams™, the most believable and interactive human holograms. HumaGrams™ are generated using our patent-pending Augmented Reality Holographic Technology (ARHT™), which is a scalable, repeatable and transportable form of 3D without the use of special glasses. This unique platform makes it possible for people to engage with our HumaGrams™, opening up a wide range of applications from interactive retail displays, tradeshow booths, presentations, live shows and concerts. The various applications can then be integrated into multiple forms of proximity and mobile marketing tactics to connect with an audience, drive sales efforts and create memorable experiences.

ARHT Media Inc. was co-founded in 2012, by Rene Bharti (Chairman), Paul Duffy (CEO), and entertainer Paul Anka (Chairman, Board of Advisors). The company is supported by a diverse and seasoned Management team spearheaded by its CEO Paul Duffy, a global entrepreneur and creator of the Digital Human Experience in online, mobile and holographic communications. ARHT's team brings decades of experience from fields including entertainment, technology, marketing and finance. Advisors to the company include the likes of Larry King, Jason Bateman, Richard "Skip" Bronson, Michael Buble, Carlos Slim, Irving Azoff and Kevin O'Leary.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol ART on the Toronto Venture Stock

