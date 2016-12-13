Bill Gates Lends Support for Solar Power & CleantechAs the world's richest man and a generally all-around-swell-guy, everybody expects Bill Gates to do the right thing for solar power and cleantech. Little did they know he would go above and beyond by starting a clean energy fund with $1.0 billion in funding.That's right, $1.0 billion.Gates rallied two dozen business magnates to build Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investment company dedicated to cleantech startups. There are a lot of illustrious names attached to.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...