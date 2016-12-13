Migration from In-house Legacy System to Navis Supports Growth Goals and Improves Customer Experience

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, and Royal Arctic Line Denmark (RAL) announced that the terminal has gone live with the Navis N4 terminal system. Lacking key features in its legacy system with multiple disparate systems in place to support complex operations, RAL sought out Navis' expertise to help align and streamline business processes via N4.

RAL is a key player among the Nordic countries, serving as the only container terminal in northern Denmark and the only service provider to all of Greenland. As the sole provider along these shipping lanes, RAL's reasons for implementing N4 are twofold to update to a more modern platform to better service all of its current customers and as the first step in its planned expansion into increasingly competitive markets.

"The N4 terminal system implementation in Aalborg was an important milestone for securing the foundation and future success of Royal Arctic Line and thanks to the hard work by both Navis and our team, we have already experienced results that we are very pleased with," said Dragan Kesic, CIO, Royal Arctic Line. "We completed this first phase of our project on a tight timeline and have plans for additional implementation of N4 in Greenland occurring in 2017. We're excited to continue working with Navis as we explore options for better optimizing our operations."

The terminal explored multiple options and went through an extensive selection process when deciding to exchange its legacy system and ultimately opted for N4 as the best fit to help support current and future growth objectives. After signing with Navis, the project was completed in a short window of six months and with an annual TEU of 50,000 and 25-28 crane moves per hour. RAL is looking forward to continued success in providing its clients with fast and effective service when routing cargo to its end destination.

"Through its work with the Government of Greenland, Royal Arctic Line has functioned as the region's sole shipping lifeline, ensuring supplies to the entire country for many years," said Guenter Schmidmeir, Vice President and General Manager, EMEA for Navis. "As such, effective and efficient terminal operations are crucial to not only the success of the company, but also the community as a whole. Our team worked hard to ensure a successful implementation and remains committed to helping RAL maintain its leading position in the region and build on its growth goals moving forward."

