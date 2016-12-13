Acknowledged industry practitioner to accelerate European market growth for the world's most ambitious automotive technology platform

Motor1.com, the leading global source of online car reviews, news, and information, today confirmed that Geoff Love will be bringing 25 years of publishing experience from Dennis, EMAP, and the BBC to lead the company's ambitious European expansion plans.

Love's experience has seen him launch new brands (including the highly-successful Octane magazine), guide legacy titles through digital transformation, develop brand extensions, and deliver multi-language editions across multiple markets. His unique portfolio of capability will help guide the next stage in the development of Motorsport Network's flagship automotive channel.

Motor1.com's growth strategy is intended to follow a similar trajectory to its stablemate, Motorsport.com, which from a standing start now operates 22 editions around the world in 15 language editions. Motor1.com has commenced a similarly ambitious plan to become the de facto motoring platform of record around the world.

Love's portfolio will be enhanced by the recent acquisition of Motors TV, which aside from upscaling to HD and adding OTT distribution to its traditional linear broadcast footprint, will also be expanding its content scope with original programming in the performance automotive sector. This will provide Motor1.com audiences with a seamless platform across mobile, web, and television.

Reflecting on his appointment, Geoff Love said, "I'm delighted to have been approached to join the Motor1.com team to lead their expansion into Europe. It's very exciting to be at the start of a journey with a team that has the ambition and resources required to build a truly international motoring brand. This is a business in a hurry and the talent that is being attracted from across the world has the ability to disrupt the status quo and deliver something unique to both consumers and advertisers."

John Neff, Motor1.com's Editor-in-Chief said, "Geoff has an exceptional array of talents, with proven experience successfully stewarding brands such as Evo and Octane. He has demonstrably navigated the challenge of retaining loyal audiences, engaging new ones, and all the while developing a durable commercial context for his work. We are excited to have attracted his talents to steer our significant plan for growth in Europe."

Geoff Love takes up his post on February 1, 2017 in Motorsport Network's new London offices, home to the recently acquired Haymarket portfolio of motorsport brands.

About Motor1.com

Motor1.com is a technologically advanced international digital media group specializing in automotive content while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, price lists, and premium video production. It is part of the Motorsport Network family of digital media platforms and is published in four language editions, attracting a million users every month.

