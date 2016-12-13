New modules provide greater memory bandwidth and increased performance, complementing next-generation Intel® server platforms



Crucial, a leading global brand of memory and storage upgrades, today announced the availability of its latest DDR4 server DIMMs. With speeds of 2666 MT/s, new Crucial® DDR4 server memory modules allow for increased performance and bandwidth within data centres and hyperscale environments. They are also available in a variety of server module types and densities ranging from 8GB to 64GB.



New Crucial 2666 MT/s 8Gb-based server memory modules are approximately 11 percent faster than the previously released 2400 MT/s DIMMs. Additionally, the newly expanded portfolio of Crucial server memory will support cloud and enterprise environments that are migrating to next-generation Intel server platforms.



"Improving system performance in the data centre is one of many priorities organisations are looking to address as the need to meet ever-increasing and more demanding workloads evolves," said Michael Moreland, Crucial Server DRAM Product Marketing Manager. "Crucial's new 2666MT/s server modules can help datacentre and hyperscale customers reduce performance burdens by using faster memory to help advance the efficiencies of their server systems."



The new modules are available for purchase at www.crucial.com and through select global partners. All Crucial memory is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. For more information about Crucial server memory offerings, visit www.crucial.com/memory-server.



About Crucial Crucial is a global brand of Micron Technology, Inc. Crucial solid state drives (SSDs) and memory (DRAM) upgrades are compatible with over 100,000 new and old desktops, laptops, workstations, and servers. Available worldwide at leading retail and e-tail stores, commercial resellers, and system integrators, Crucial products enhance system performance and user productivity. Learn more at crucial.com.



About Micron Micron Technology, Inc. is a global leader in semiconductor systems. Micron's broad portfolio of high-performance memory technologies - including DRAM, NAND and NOR Flash - is the basis for solid state drives, modules, multichip packages, and other system solutions. Backed by more than 37 years of technology leadership, Micron's memory solutions enable the world's most innovative computing, consumer, enterprise storage, networking, mobile, embedded and automotive applications. Micron's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.



Limited lifetime warranty valid everywhere except Germany, where warranty is valid for 10 years from date of purchase. i Product performance and efficiency improvements are noted as comparisons between 8Gb-based 16GB DDR4 RDIMMs and 4Gb-based 16GB DDR4 RDIMMs.



©2016 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Neither Crucial nor Micron Technology, Inc. is responsible for omissions or errors in typography or photography. Micron, the Micron logo, Crucial, and the Crucial logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Micron Technology, Inc. All other brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.



