Taaleri Plc ("the Company") issues a EUR 35 million senior unsecured bond targeted mainly to institutional investors (private placement). The bond issuance is the first under the EUR 70 million unsecured bond program the Company announced on 8 December 2016. The term of the bond is 5 years and the bond will bear interest at the rate of 4.25 per cent per annum until maturity.



"We are very pleased with investors' interest which will significantly broaden our institutional investor base. The strong interest towards the issue is a testimony of investors' confidence in the company," says Juhani Elomaa, the CEO of Taaleri Plc.



The bond issue is part of the Taaleri Plc's bond program. The Company will use the proceeds received from the program to refinance existing loans, for organic and inorganic growth of business and for general corporate purposes. Under the program, the Company may also issue a bond targeted to private investors.



The Company will apply for the listing of the bond on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



The base prospectus for the bond program approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority on 8 December 2016 as well as the final terms and conditions are available on the Company's website at www.taaleri.com/fi/investor-relations/velkasijoittajat as of 14 December 2016.



Danske Bank Oyj acts as the sole lead manager of the bond issue. Borenius Attorneys Ltd acts as legal advisor for the Company.



Taaleri Plc



Further information



CEO Juhani Elomaa, tel. +358 (0)40 778 9020



CFO Minna Smedsten, tel. +358 (0)40 700 1738



