

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - In a latest warning about the flavored cigarettes, the Federal Drugs Agency has said that flavored cigarettes appeal to kids and have the same harmful health effects. The agency said these products also comes under the definition of cigarettes under the law.



The FDA noted that smaller and attractive cigarettes in the name of little cigars or cigars are sold in attractive packing. As flavoring can help disguise bad taste, kids might be more attracted to cigars. In a notification FDA said the these products are in violation of the family smoking prevention and tobacco control act.



Earlier Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that use of flavorings in cigar brands may appeal to youth. CDC in its notification said that cigar use is higher among youth who use alcohol, marijuana, and inhalants than among youth who do not use these products.



The notification are sent by the FDA to Cheyenne International LLC, Prime Time International Distributing Inc., Southern Cross Tobacco Co. In and Swisher International Inc. They companies need to respond within 15 days detailing the actions taken to comply with the law.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX