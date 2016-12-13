Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Carbonates and Peroxocarbonates Market in Finland: Business Report 2016" report to their offering.

The report presents analysis of carbonates and peroxocarbonates market in Finland.

Report Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Finland

Carbonates and Peroxocarbonates market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered:

1. FINLAND: COUNTRY PROFILE

2. CARBONATES AND PEROXOCARBONATES MARKET IN FINLAND

2.1. Overview of carbonates and peroxocarbonates (percarbonates) market

2.2. Producers of carbonates and peroxocarbonates market, including contact details and product range

3. FINLAND'S FOREIGN TRADE IN CARBONATES AND PEROXOCARBONATES (PERCARBONATES)

3.1. Export and import of commercial ammonium carbonate and other ammonium carbonates

3.2. Export and import of disodium carbonate

3.3. Export and import of sodium hydrogencarbonate (sodium bicarbonate)

3.4. Export and import of potassium carbonates

3.5. Export and import of calcium carbonate

3.6. Export and import of barium carbonate

3.7. Export and import of other carbonates and peroxocarbonates (percarbonates)

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN FINLAND

5. CARBONATES AND PEROXOCARBONATES CONSUMERS IN FINNISH MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Carbonates and Peroxocarbonates in Finland

5.2. Carbonates and Peroxocarbonates consumers in Finland

