Nomination Period Extended for 2017 Manufacturing Leadership Awards

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a late surge in nominations, Frost & Sullivan's Manufacturing Leadership (ML) Awards announces that the deadline for submitting nominations has been extended to Friday, January 13, 2017. Now in their 13th year, the ML Awards honor visionary businesses and individuals shaping the future of global manufacturing.

For more information on the ML Awards or to access the nomination form, please visit: http://mlawards.gilcommunity.com/

"The Manufacturing Leadership Awards is extending the deadline to make sure all manufacturers that are transforming their industries have the chance to receive recognition as ML Awards winners," said Manufacturing Leadership Council Founder, Global Vice President and Editorial Director David R. Brousell. "Winning an ML Award is the best way for manufacturers to prove to customers, suppliers and partners that they are leading the charge to Manufacturing 4.0."

Nominations will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges along with Frost & Sullivan Manufacturing Leadership Council analysts. Judges look for projects and individual achievements that have helped manufacturers set themselves apart from competitors and have delivered clear, compelling value and return on investment.

Awards will be presented in the following 12 project categories:

Supply Chain Leadership

Sustainability Leadership

Talent Management Leadership

Engineering and Production Technology Leadership

Enterprise Technology Leadership

Smart Product Leadership

Collaborative Innovation Leadership

Operational Excellence Leadership

Customer Value Leadership

Internet of Things Leadership

Mobility in Manufacturing Leadership

Big Data and Advanced Analytics Leadership

In addition, outstanding individuals will be presented with Visionary Leadership and Lifetime Achievement awards. Recipients will be honored at the Manufacturing Leadership Summit, June 12 to 14, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency Resort in Huntington Beach, Calif. Themed "Manufacturing 4.0 in Action," the 2017 Manufacturing Leadership Summit is the place manufacturing executives can network with and learn from the world's foremost manufacturing experts and leaders.

