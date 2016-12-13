(PDF: http://www.credit-suisse.com/media/assets/corporate/docs/about-us/media/media-release/2016/12/cs-announces-david-c-mulford-appointed-as-distinguished-visiting-fellow-at-the-hoover-institution-stanford-university.pdf)

Credit Suisse AG announced today that David C. Mulford will leave the bank this month to take up an appointment as Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University in the new year. In this role, Mulford will focus on research, writing and activities related to global economic integration, including the legal and political environments of trade agreements and their management. He will also concentrate his efforts on economic growth in the Indian subcontinent and the trend of receding globalization in developed economies. Mulford begins at the Hoover Institution on January 15, 2017.