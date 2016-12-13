The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) announces that City International Hospital in Ho Chi Min City, Vietnam, is the newest international healthcare provider to make a commitment toward the PSMF's goal of zero preventable deaths by 2020. City International Hospital has pledged to take new steps to prevent healthcare-associated infections and improve hand-off communications during transitions in patient care.

City International Hospital, a 320-bed tertiary care multi-specialty hospital, sits at the heart of the International Hi-Tech Healthcare Park in Ho Chi Minh City. This major Vietnamese medical center has committed to preventing healthcare-associated infections by implementing measures to reduce Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia (VAP), with a goal of decreasing the VAP rate per 1,000 ventilator days by 50 percent within 12 months.

In addition, City International Hospital will implement PSMF Actionable Patient Safety Solution (APSS) #6: Hand-off Communications. The hospital will familiarize the staff with the Situation, Background, Assessment and Recommendation (SBAR) technique and work to improve hand-off communications during unit shift changes and between hospital departments.

"City International Hospital is very committed to patient safety and, in October, launched a Patient Safety Movement Core Group to address VAP and Hand-off Communications. We strive to provide excellent patient care to ensure the optimal clinical outcomes and to exceed patient expectations," said Dr. Le Quoc Su, CEO of City International Hospital (CIH). "We are very excited to be working with the Patient Safety Movement Foundation and its international team focused on improving patient safety and reducing harm."

"We are happy to see Vietnam's first commitment come from City International Hospital and the overall focus on identifying patient safety challenges in their hospital and implementing the appropriate APSS to address them," said Joe Kiani, Founder of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation. "We need leading hospitals in every country to step up and lead the way. These serious risks associated with healthcare-associated infections and inadequate hand-offs is not isolated to one country, region, or continent. We call on every medical facility around the world to make a commitment to putting patient safety above all else and implementing at least one of our Actionable Patient Safety Solutions and ultimately all of them. Together, we can make a huge impact and take a real step in saving the millions lost every year to a medical error."

About The Patient Safety Movement Foundation

More than 200,000 people die every year in U.S. hospitals in ways that could have been prevented. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare, to reduce that number of preventable deaths to 0 by 2020 (0X2020). Improving patient safety will require a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government, employers, and private payers. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation works with all stakeholders to address the problems and solutions of patient safety. The Foundation also convenes World Patient Safety, Science Technology summits. The first annual Summit was held in January 2013 and brought together some of our nation's best minds for thought-provoking discussions and new ideas to challenge the status quo. By presenting specific, high-impact recipes to meet patient safety challenges, encouraging medical technology companies to share the data for whom their products are purchased, and asking hospitals to make commitments to implement Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, the Foundation is working toward zero preventable deaths by 2020. Visit http://patientsafetymovement.org/.

@0X2020 patientsafety #0X2020

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161213005501/en/

Contacts:

Patient Safety Movement Foundation

Irene Paigah, 858-859-7001

irene@paigah.com