PR Newswire

Ringdale Announces FollowMe® Integration With Latest Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE Device Series MFPs

GEORGETOWN, Texas, December 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Ringdale, a leading provider of secure document output management solutions, announces today that its FollowMe® Embedded for Canon® products provide support for Canon's latest generation imageRUNNER ADVANCE device series, featuring Canon's Multi-Function Embedded Application (MEAP) platform.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140603/690166 )

Available for all the latest Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE MFPs, FollowMe Embedded for Canon provides enhanced usability, secure print job management for office and mobile printing, accessed directly from the device's control panel.

"With FollowMe's vendor neutral proposition, our partners can quickly implement the best-of-breed solutions for customer printing environments. Organizations can leverage FollowMe's vendor agnostic offerings to deliver significant business value in multi-vendor printing environments." said Jan Bollmann, Executive Vice President, Ringdale.

"The FollowMe Embedded client is integrated directly into the native MEAP platform of the Canon capable devices ensuring customers have a seamless experience for device authentication and secure, cost effective office printing."

For partners working with multiple printer and MFP brands, FollowMe offers the most consistent user experience across any printer make or model. For details on this release or the Ringdale partner program, contact Charlotte Baker, Ringdale, Phone: 512-288-9080 or Email: cbaker@ringdale.com

For further information on FollowMe, visit http://www.followme.ringdale.com

About Ringdale

Ringdale invented FollowMe and the print roaming technology in 1997 and has continued to be at the forefront of the industry for over three decades. With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore and Japan, Ringdale has a strong global partner network and relationships with the world's leading printing manufacturers including Brother, Canon, Hewlett Packard, Lexmark, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, Oce, OKI, Ricoh, Samsung, Sharp, Toshiba and Xerox.

Ringdale, FollowMe and their respective logos are registered trademarks of Ringdale UK Ltd and Ringdale, Inc. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.


