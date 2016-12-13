Greece's energy regulators (RAE) have announced the winners of the country's first ever renewable energy auction, which took place yesterday, awarding a cumulative capacity of 40 MW to solar PV projects. As previously reported, the pilot tender was solely aimed at solar PV technology. Specifically, there were two bidding categories, firstly PV projects up to 1 MW each, and secondly projects between 1 MW and 10 MW. According to Greece's new policy framework for renewable energies, the winning projects will be given a variable premium, on top of the standard market price for the generated electricity. The amount of the premium will depend on certain market variables (e.g. the system's marginal price) and the tariff set via the pilot tender yesterday. The feed-in premium will be valid for 20 years. Successful bids Successful bids in the first category ranged between EUR 94.97 and EUR 104 per MWh, and have a combined capacity ...

