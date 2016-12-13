On Tuesday Spanish Energy Minister Álvaro Nadal released details on the next renewable energy auction which the Spanish government will hold, in which around 3 GW of capacity will be awarded. "What will be announced today is that in a few weeks we are going to launch the installation of new renewable energy capacity," stated Minister Álvaro Nadal. This auction "will have to be resolved before the end of the first half of 2017", he said in a session of a parliamentary energy commission. The minister confirmed that this auction will be "technology neutral", and is supposed to be open to the participation of different renewable energy technologies, including solar PV. "The new auction will be conducted according to competitive principles," stated Álvaro Nadal. He added ...

