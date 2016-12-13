According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global military aircraft modernization, upgrade, and retrofit market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161213005080/en/

Technavio publishes a new market research report on the global military aircraft modernization, upgrade, and retrofit market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report titled 'Global Military Aircraft Modernization, Upgrade, And Retrofit Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes an up to date market analysis and forecasts for various segments and all geographical regions.

"With growing technological advancements and innovations, defense authorities of major countries are focusing on upgrading their older military airborne fleet with improved and upgraded communications, navigation, and surveillance systems," says Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for defense research.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=54983

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The market research analysis categorizes the global military aircraft modernization, upgrade, and retrofit market into three major segments based on aircraft type. They are:

Combat aircraft

Transport aircraft

Other military aircraft

Global combat aircraft modernization, upgrade, and retrofit market

The combat aircraft modernization, upgrade, and retrofit market is expected to have the largest share in the global market. These aircraft play the most vital role in battlegrounds and are immensely overused by armed forces, resulting in significant deterioration. Since, these aircraft are used to counter enemy attacks and launch attacks on enemy grounds; they are equipped with the most advanced offensive and defensive mechanisms and equipment.

Nations across the globe are focusing on enhancing the readiness and performance of their combat aircraft. Governments are also emphasizing on the life cycle extension programs of combat aircraft that are of strategic importance in times of crisis.

Global transport aircraft modernization, upgrade, and retrofit market

Military transport aircraft constitute a large portion of a country's fleet of military aircraft, and they are widely used for a range of missions including transporting troops and militaryequipment, as well as for training pilots and aircrews.

"One of the main drivers behind the development of new aircraft and the replacement of aging fleets of military transport aircraft is to integrate improvements in technology as per evolving demands and requirements," says Moutushi

Currently, several countries have an aging fleet of debilitated transport aircraft, which were used for rigorous missions during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. Therefore, governments are collaborating with companies for the modernization of several transport aircraft. For instance, Israel is upgrading its fleet of Lockheed Martin C-130H transport aircraft with advanced avionics suite, with Elbit Systems as its prime contractor. These technological improvements are expected to pave the way for further developments in this sector.

Global other military aircraft modernization, upgrade, and retrofit market

Militaries deploy aircraft for conducting special missions such as reconnaissance and surveillance, patrolling of land and maritime borders, and mid-air refueling of combat aircraft. Countries also use specially designed aircraft to conduct training for soldiers and for military drills. These aircraft require constant upgrades to sustain their high-performance and extend their service life.

The US is currently directing considerable funds toward the modernization of special mission, tankers, and training aircraft. Similarly, in 2014, Brazil undertook the upgradation program for nine P-3 Orion anti-submarine warfare aircraft and awarded the contract to Airbus Defence and Space.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's aerospace and defense market research analysts in this report are:

Boeing

Elbit Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin

Rockwell Collins

Browse Related Reports:

Global Civil Helicopter MRO Market 2016-2020

Global Airborne Laser Obstacle Avoidance Monitoring Systems Market 2016-2020

Global Military Biometrics Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161213005080/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com