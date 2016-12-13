84 Hospitality Leaders Were Awarded at the Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2016 in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, December 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Over 57,000 Votes Received for Awards by Popular Choice for Hospitality Leaders

Hozpitality Group's second Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2015 was a grand success with over 84 gold and silver winners in different categories including Judges Choice winners.

The award ceremony event took place on the evening of Monday, 12th Dec 2016 in atthe Dusit Thani Dubai, where over 350 top hospitality professionals met at this spectacular gala dinner. The glamorous evening included a reception, a great meal and great entertainment, in addition to the actual awards ceremony.

Among International Celebrities who attended the event were Master Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Chef Gary Rhodes along with our esteemed panel of judges. Delta Food Industries was the title sponsor for the Awards and the event was powered by Danube Group.

Over 400 candidates entered the race to be nominated as one of the best in their category. The Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2016 was presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry.

These are popular choice awards for the hospitality Industry where selections were purely done on basis of online voting and we received over 57,000 votes for various categories, Mr. Raj Bhatt, Director Hozpitality Group said.

The list of all the award winners can be seen at http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/winners-2016

We would like to thank you sponsors, partners and colleagues and media, without whose support this evening was not possible, we look forward to many more additions in years to come, Raj Bhatt added.

WINNERS PERSONAL CATEGORIES Hospitality Excellence:- Hotelier of the year GOLD Mohammed Awadalla, Time Hotels Hospitality Excellence:- General Manager of the year (Sponsored by TCL technologies) GOLD Iftikhar Hamdani , Cluster GM, Ramada Ajman SILVER Maria Tullberg, General Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek Hospitality Excellence:- Hidden Gem of the year GOLD Lok Pun, Senior Housekeeping Attendant, Ramada Ajman SILVER Wasim Chaudhry, Doorman, Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana Hospitality Excellence:- CSR Champion of the year GOLD Vagelyn Federico, HR Director, Dusit Thani Dubai SILVER Eddie Ignatius, Corporate Director Innovation & Quality, Time Hotels Hospitality Excellence:- Food and Beverage Service GOLD Mohamed El Aziri, Cluster F&B Manager, Ramada Ajman SILVER Yan Paing Do, Senior Waiter, McGettigan's DWTC Hospitality Excellence:- Guest Services GOLD Chakkaravarthy Kannan, Housekeeping Executive, Al Raha Beach Hotel Abu Dhabi SILVER Alfredo Cardozo, Time Grand Plaza Hospitality Excellence:- Housekeeping(Sponsors:- Karcher ME) GOLD Liyakath Ali, Asst. Executive Housekeeper, Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman Joseph Fernandes, Housekeeping Special Projects, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & SILVER Suites Hospitality Excellence:- Human Resources/Training GOLD Nabil Samuel, Vice President of Human Resources, Time Hotels SILVER Olga Alvarez, Asst. HR Manager, Melia Dubai Hospitality Excellence:- Front Office GOLD Iresh Premarathne, Front Office Manager, Al Raha Beach Hotel Abu Dhabi SILVER Moustafa Seif, Duty Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek Hospitality Excellence:- Engineering (Sponsored by Al Ofouq LLC, UAE) GOLD Basant Kumar Kushwaha, Director of Engineering, Kempinski Hotel Ajman SILVER Sheikh Zahid Hassan, Asst. Engineer, Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman Hospitality Excellence:- IT GOLD Amir Sohail, IT Assistant, Arabian Courtyard Hotel & Spa Dubai SILVER Rajan Sagariva, IT Manager, Al Raha Beach Hotel Abu Dhabi Hospitality Excellence:- Admin and Secretary GOLD Seema Fondekar, Engineering Clerk, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites SILVER Edna Bacay, Executive Secretary, Arabian Courtyard Hotel & Spa Dubai Hospitality Excellence:- Spa and Fitness (Sponsored by Al Shifa Spa International) GOLD Jenie Mendoza, Spa Team Leader, Hyatt Regency Creek Dubai SILVER Ferdinand Taaca, Spa Manager, Melia Dubai Hospitality Excellence:- Sales and Marketing/ PR Farhan Zafar, Asst. Director of Sales Marketing, Arabian Courtyard Hotel & Spa GOLD Dubai SILVER Mayda Solatre, Cluster Dir. Sales & Marketing, Ramada Ajman Hospitality Excellence:- Accounts and Finance GOLD Ravi Santiagopillai, Cluster FC, Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman SILVER Farrukh Khan, Credit Manager, Al Raha Beach Hotel Abu Dhabi Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year (Sponsored by:- Barakat UAE) GOLD Mazen Khadour, Executive Chef, Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman SILVER Spencer Lee Black-Director of Culinary and F&B services, Rove Hotels, Dubai Hospitality Excellence:- Chef De Cuisine of the Year (Sponsors:- Barakat UAE) GOLD Rabeh Adel Amer, Chef de cuisine, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek SILVER Yasser Babers, Executive Pastry Chef, Al Raha Beach Hotel Abu Dhabi Hospitality Excellence:- Sous Chef of the Year (Sponsored by Emirates Modern Poultry) GOLD Diyan De Silva, Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek SILVER Abbas Kanso, Sous Chef, Dusit Thani Dubai Hospitality Excellence:- Young Chef of the Year GOLD Sree Kumar, Sr. Chef De Partie, Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road SILVER Delvin Fernandes, Jr. Sous Chef, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites

WINNERS CORPORATE CATEGORIES Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (5 star) (Sponsors:- Thrifty Car Rental) GOLD Rixos the Palm Dubai SILVER Taj Hotel Dubai Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (4 star) (Sponsored by Thrifty Car Rental) GOLD Gloria Hotel, Dubai SILVER Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (3 star) (Sponsored by Thrifty Car Rental) GOLD Citymax Hotels, UAE SILVER Ibis Al Barsha, Dubai Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (Hotel Apartments) (Sponsored by Thrifty Car Rental) GOLD First Central Hotel Apartments Dubai SILVER Dunes Hotel Apartments Dubai Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (Green Initiatives) (Sponsored by ZEE TV) GOLD Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman SILVER Dusit Thani Dubai Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Indian) (Sponsored by Radio Mirchi) GOLD Asha's Dubai - WAFI SILVER Junoon Dubai Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Italian) GOLD Cavalli Club Restaurant & Lounge, Fairmont Dubai SILVER Ronda Locatelli, Atlantis The Palm Dubai Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Mexican) GOLD El Chico, The Walk, Dubai SILVER Amerigos Mexican Bar & Restaurant - Yas Island Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Others) GOLD Level 43 Sky Lounge, Dubai SILVER Treehouse, Taj Hotel Dubai Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Arabic)(Sponsored by Radio Mirchi) GOLD Ayamna, Atlantis the Palm SILVER Aseelah, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (American) GOLD Shakespeare and Co Dubai SILVER Speakeasy Bar & Restaurant - Ramada Plaza Jumeirah Beach Hospitality Excellence:- Spa of the year (Sponsored by Al Shifa Spa International ) GOLD Saray Spa, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites SILVER YHI Spa, Melia Dubai Hospitality Excellence:- Car Rental of the year GOLD Thrifty Car Rental SILVER Hertz car Rental Hospitality Excellence:- Facilities Management company of the year GOLD Reliance Facilities Management, Dubai SILVER Emrill, Dubai Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hotel Team by (Staff Engagement) of the year (Sponsored by ZEE TV) GOLD Kempinski Hotel Ajman SILVER Melia Dubai Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel Team of the year(Sponsored by ZEE TV) GOLD Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites SILVER Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

JUDGES CHOICE AWARDS Best new 4 Star Hotel (Sponsored by Danube Group) Auris Inn Al Muhanna Hotel Dubai Young Hotelier of the Year (Sponsored by Delta Food) Philippe Harb, One to One Hotels Achiever of the Year (Sponsored by Delta Food) Hatem Gasmi, Auris Hotels Hotel Manager of the Year (Sponsored by Delta Food) Cenk Unverdi, Rixos the Palm Dubai Lifetime Achievement in Finance Alex Vasanthakumar, Dusit Thani Dubai Best Business Hotel (Sponsored by Danube Group) Atana Hotel Dubai Young Achiever of the Year Mark Patten, Atlantis Dubai Entrepreneur Chef of the Year (Sponsored by Delta Food) Gary Rhodes Celebrity Chef of the Year (Sponsored by Delta Food) Sanjeev Kapoor PR Person of the Year Paromita Ohri, Auris Group of Hotels Best Lounge & Bar (Sponsored by Danube The Rooftop Lounge, Royal Ascot Hotel, Group) Dubai Leading Food Manufacturing Company Delta Food Industries Dr. Fauz Gataby, Ecole Hoteliere Best Hospitality Academic Achievement Helvetique Inspiring Leader of the Year Andy Cuthbert, Jumeirah Hospitality Most Exciting New Restaurant of the Year Mahec, Dubai

