sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 13.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 547 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.12.2016 | 19:30
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

84 Hospitality Leaders Were Awarded at the Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2016 in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, December 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Over 57,000 Votes Received for Awards by Popular Choice for Hospitality Leaders

Hozpitality Group's second Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2015 was a grand success with over 84 gold and silver winners in different categories including Judges Choice winners.

The award ceremony event took place on the evening of Monday, 12th Dec 2016 in atthe Dusit Thani Dubai, where over 350 top hospitality professionals met at this spectacular gala dinner. The glamorous evening included a reception, a great meal and great entertainment, in addition to the actual awards ceremony.

Among International Celebrities who attended the event were Master Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Chef Gary Rhodes along with our esteemed panel of judges. Delta Food Industries was the title sponsor for the Awards and the event was powered by Danube Group.

Over 400 candidates entered the race to be nominated as one of the best in their category. The Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2016 was presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry.

These are popular choice awards for the hospitality Industry where selections were purely done on basis of online voting and we received over 57,000 votes for various categories, Mr. Raj Bhatt, Director Hozpitality Group said.

The list of all the award winners can be seen at http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/winners-2016

We would like to thank you sponsors, partners and colleagues and media, without whose support this evening was not possible, we look forward to many more additions in years to come, Raj Bhatt added.

For more details and pictures of the awards, Pls connect on:-

https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalityexcellenceawards/

https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz/

https://www.facebook.com/Hozpitality/

www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

WINNERS PERSONAL CATEGORIES
           Hospitality Excellence:- Hotelier of the year
    GOLD   Mohammed Awadalla, Time Hotels

           Hospitality Excellence:- General Manager of the year (Sponsored by TCL
           technologies)
    GOLD   Iftikhar Hamdani , Cluster GM, Ramada Ajman
    SILVER Maria Tullberg, General Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

           Hospitality Excellence:- Hidden Gem of the year
    GOLD   Lok Pun, Senior Housekeeping Attendant, Ramada Ajman
    SILVER Wasim Chaudhry, Doorman, Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana

           Hospitality Excellence:- CSR Champion of the year
    GOLD   Vagelyn Federico, HR Director, Dusit Thani Dubai
    SILVER Eddie Ignatius, Corporate Director Innovation & Quality, Time Hotels

           Hospitality Excellence:- Food and Beverage Service
    GOLD   Mohamed El Aziri, Cluster F&B Manager, Ramada Ajman
    SILVER Yan Paing Do, Senior Waiter, McGettigan's DWTC

           Hospitality Excellence:- Guest Services
    GOLD   Chakkaravarthy Kannan, Housekeeping Executive, Al Raha Beach Hotel Abu Dhabi
    SILVER Alfredo Cardozo, Time Grand Plaza

           Hospitality Excellence:- Housekeeping(Sponsors:- Karcher ME)
    GOLD   Liyakath Ali, Asst. Executive Housekeeper, Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman
           Joseph Fernandes, Housekeeping Special Projects, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel &
    SILVER Suites

           Hospitality Excellence:- Human Resources/Training
    GOLD   Nabil Samuel, Vice President of Human Resources, Time Hotels
    SILVER Olga Alvarez, Asst. HR Manager, Melia Dubai

           Hospitality Excellence:- Front Office
    GOLD   Iresh Premarathne, Front Office Manager, Al Raha Beach Hotel Abu Dhabi
    SILVER Moustafa Seif, Duty Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

           Hospitality Excellence:- Engineering (Sponsored by Al Ofouq LLC, UAE)
    GOLD   Basant Kumar Kushwaha, Director of Engineering, Kempinski Hotel Ajman
    SILVER Sheikh Zahid Hassan, Asst. Engineer, Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman

           Hospitality Excellence:- IT
    GOLD   Amir Sohail, IT Assistant, Arabian Courtyard Hotel & Spa Dubai
    SILVER Rajan Sagariva, IT Manager, Al Raha Beach Hotel Abu Dhabi

           Hospitality Excellence:- Admin and Secretary
    GOLD   Seema Fondekar, Engineering Clerk, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites
    SILVER Edna Bacay, Executive Secretary, Arabian Courtyard Hotel & Spa Dubai

           Hospitality Excellence:- Spa and Fitness (Sponsored by Al Shifa Spa
           International)
    GOLD   Jenie Mendoza, Spa Team Leader, Hyatt Regency Creek Dubai
    SILVER Ferdinand Taaca, Spa Manager, Melia Dubai

           Hospitality Excellence:- Sales and Marketing/ PR
           Farhan Zafar, Asst. Director of Sales Marketing, Arabian Courtyard Hotel & Spa
    GOLD   Dubai
    SILVER Mayda Solatre, Cluster Dir. Sales & Marketing, Ramada Ajman

           Hospitality Excellence:- Accounts and Finance
    GOLD   Ravi Santiagopillai, Cluster FC, Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman
    SILVER Farrukh Khan, Credit Manager, Al Raha Beach Hotel Abu Dhabi

           Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year (Sponsored by:- Barakat
           UAE)
    GOLD   Mazen Khadour, Executive Chef, Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman
    SILVER Spencer Lee Black-Director of Culinary and F&B services, Rove Hotels, Dubai

           Hospitality Excellence:- Chef De Cuisine of the Year (Sponsors:- Barakat UAE)
    GOLD   Rabeh Adel Amer, Chef de cuisine, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek
    SILVER Yasser Babers, Executive Pastry Chef, Al Raha Beach Hotel Abu Dhabi

           Hospitality Excellence:- Sous Chef of the Year (Sponsored by Emirates Modern
           Poultry)
    GOLD   Diyan De Silva, Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek
    SILVER Abbas Kanso, Sous Chef, Dusit Thani Dubai

           Hospitality Excellence:- Young Chef of the Year
    GOLD   Sree Kumar, Sr. Chef De Partie, Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road
    SILVER Delvin Fernandes, Jr. Sous Chef, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites


WINNERS CORPORATE CATEGORIES
           Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (5 star) (Sponsors:- Thrifty Car
           Rental)
    GOLD   Rixos the Palm Dubai
    SILVER Taj Hotel Dubai

           Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (4 star) (Sponsored by Thrifty Car
           Rental)
    GOLD   Gloria Hotel, Dubai
    SILVER Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites

           Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (3 star) (Sponsored by Thrifty Car
           Rental)
    GOLD   Citymax Hotels, UAE
    SILVER Ibis Al Barsha, Dubai

           Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (Hotel Apartments) (Sponsored by
           Thrifty Car Rental)
    GOLD   First Central Hotel Apartments Dubai
    SILVER Dunes Hotel Apartments Dubai

           Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (Green Initiatives) (Sponsored by
           ZEE TV)
    GOLD   Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman
    SILVER Dusit Thani Dubai

           Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Indian) (Sponsored by Radio
           Mirchi)
    GOLD   Asha's Dubai - WAFI
    SILVER Junoon Dubai

           Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Italian)
    GOLD   Cavalli Club Restaurant & Lounge, Fairmont Dubai
    SILVER Ronda Locatelli, Atlantis The Palm Dubai

           Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Mexican)
    GOLD   El Chico, The Walk, Dubai
    SILVER Amerigos Mexican Bar & Restaurant - Yas Island

           Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Others)
    GOLD   Level 43 Sky Lounge, Dubai
    SILVER Treehouse, Taj Hotel Dubai

           Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Arabic)(Sponsored by Radio
           Mirchi)
    GOLD   Ayamna, Atlantis the Palm
    SILVER Aseelah, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

           Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (American)
    GOLD   Shakespeare and Co Dubai
    SILVER Speakeasy Bar & Restaurant - Ramada Plaza Jumeirah Beach

           Hospitality Excellence:- Spa of the year (Sponsored by Al Shifa Spa
           International )
    GOLD   Saray Spa, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites
    SILVER YHI Spa, Melia Dubai

           Hospitality Excellence:- Car Rental of the year
    GOLD   Thrifty Car Rental
    SILVER Hertz car Rental

           Hospitality Excellence:- Facilities Management company of the year
    GOLD   Reliance Facilities Management, Dubai
    SILVER Emrill, Dubai

           Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hotel Team by (Staff Engagement) of the year
           (Sponsored by ZEE TV)
    GOLD   Kempinski Hotel Ajman
    SILVER Melia Dubai

           Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel Team of the year(Sponsored by ZEE TV)
    GOLD   Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites
    SILVER Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek


JUDGES CHOICE AWARDS
    Best new 4 Star Hotel (Sponsored by Danube
    Group)                                       Auris Inn Al Muhanna Hotel Dubai
    Young Hotelier of the Year (Sponsored by
    Delta Food)                                  Philippe Harb, One to One Hotels
    Achiever of the Year (Sponsored by Delta
    Food)                                        Hatem Gasmi, Auris Hotels
    Hotel Manager of the Year (Sponsored by
    Delta Food)                                  Cenk Unverdi, Rixos the Palm Dubai
    Lifetime Achievement in Finance              Alex Vasanthakumar, Dusit Thani Dubai
    Best Business Hotel (Sponsored by Danube
    Group)                                       Atana Hotel Dubai
    Young Achiever of the Year                   Mark Patten, Atlantis Dubai
    Entrepreneur Chef of the Year (Sponsored by
    Delta Food)                                  Gary Rhodes
    Celebrity Chef of the Year (Sponsored by
    Delta Food)                                  Sanjeev Kapoor
    PR Person of the Year                        Paromita Ohri, Auris Group of Hotels
    Best Lounge & Bar (Sponsored by Danube       The Rooftop Lounge, Royal Ascot Hotel,
    Group)                                       Dubai
    Leading Food Manufacturing Company           Delta Food Industries
                                                 Dr. Fauz Gataby, Ecole Hoteliere
    Best Hospitality Academic Achievement        Helvetique
    Inspiring Leader of the Year                 Andy Cuthbert, Jumeirah Hospitality
    Most Exciting New Restaurant of the Year     Mahec, Dubai

About Hozpitality Group:
Hozpitality group is emerging as one of the fastest growing online companies in the Middle East, North America and Asian market. We have over 700,000 registered hospitality professionals in our three websites,http://www.hozpitality.com - "Dedicated hospitality job board" andhttp://www.hozpitalityplus.com - "Dedicated hospitality networking group". Apart from the registered candidates we also reach out to over 800,000 hospitality professionals through our monthly email marketing from over 196 countries.

Our dedicated hospitality networking grouphttp://www.hozpitalityplus.com already has over 25,000 members from over 180 countries networking. The networking website has discussions, blogs, videos, latest hospitality news, top jobs, events, photos, groups and many more latest features.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

Through Hozpitalityplus Events we have already successfully conducted 6 business networking events for the Hospitality industry in UAE. Hozpitalityplus Events is already benefitting the hospitality industry professionals and through this venture, a platform is provided where the industry comes together to Network, Create Synergy and Share Best Practices

"Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- http://www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

To know more about the group, Please log on to:

http://www.hozpitality.com , http://www.hozpitalityplus.com , http://www.hozpitalityplusevents.com , http://www.hozpitalityconsulting.com, http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

Contact:-

Raj Bhatt
CEO, Hozpitality Group- MENA and North America
Email:- email@hozpitality.com
Ph:- +971 4 3343177


© 2016 PR Newswire