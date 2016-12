WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve announcement, the Treasury Department sold $12 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Tuesday.



The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.152 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.



Last month, the Treasury sold $15 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 2.902 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.11.



