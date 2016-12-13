According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global military biometrics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.

Technavio publishes a new market research report on the global military biometrics market from 2016-2020.

This report titled 'Global Military Biometrics Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes an up to date market analysis and forecasts for various segments and all geographical regions.

According to Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for defense research, "The global military biometrics market is forecasted to grow at a steady pace owing to the growing security concerns and increasing illegal migration of people worldwide. Many countries have set up biometric infrastructures to control illicit flows of people."

The market research analysis categorizes the global military biometrics market into four major product segments, of which the top three are discussed in detail below. They are:

Fingerprint identification

Facial recognition

Iris recognition

Others

Global fingerprint identification biometrics market in military

The global fingerprint identification biometrics market in the military sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7%. The fingerprint technology is the most widely adopted among biometric technologies because of its low cost of hardware systems and easy implementation.

The growing adoption of mobile and hand-held biometrics has increased the adoption of fingerprint biometric technology. The US military is planning to upgrade its tactical biometrics with Identity Dominance System 2. The military has been enrolling Afghanistan citizens' fingerprints into CrossMatch's Secure Electronic Enrollment Kit (SEEK-II) system. It is a ruggedized computer with a built-in fingerprint scanner, digital camera, and iris scanner. The SEEK II digital fingerprint reader requires the finger to be rolled to get a complete print, in addition to 'flat' prints.

Global facial recognition biometrics market in military

The global facial recognition biometrics market in the military sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 9%. The facial recognition biometrics is widely used in border security and surveillance. The growing terrorist activities and illegal immigration across the Europe, Asia, and North America is leading to increasing demand for better surveillance across country borders, which will help the growth of facial recognition technologies.

To counter this, the governments are increasing investments in installing surveillance cameras with facial recognition to identify potential criminals. For instance, India is planning to install Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and other sensors across its borders with Pakistan owing to the rising incidents of terrorist infiltration.

Global iris recognition biometrics market in military

The global iris recognition biometrics market in the military sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9%. The iris recognition technology is increasingly being used as it is considered the most accurate identification biometric technology. An iris scanner captures high-resolution pictures of an individual's eye and provides real-time identification of an individual. This technology is predominantly used in places that demand high and strict security such as R&D labs of defense ministries, technology development centers, and critical infrastructure facilities.

"The US military has been using iris scan technology for over a decade in Iraq and Afghanistan to authorize selected individual's entry into the military facilities in the US bases," says Moutushi.

Countries across the globe are rapidly adopting this technology, and several security programs are based on iris scanning. These include e-passports, multiple advanced authentication mechanisms, the US Visitor and Immigration Status Indicator Technology (US-VISIT) program, the Next Generation Automated Biometric Identification System (NG-ABIS), the Joint Personnel Identification (JPI) project, the Unique Identification (Number) Authority of India (UIDAI) Project, and ABIS.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's aerospace and defense market research analysts in this report are:

3M Cogent

Crossmatch

M2SYS Technology

NEC

Safran

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

