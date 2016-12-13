2,000 Consumers around the World Rally behind AirSelfie's Kickstarter Campaign

AirSelfie, the first pocket-sized flying camera that integrates with smartphones, announced today that it has raised half a million dollars in less than a month on Kickstarter. The campaign exceeded its $50,000 goal in two days.

"We are thrilled that we exceeded our goal so quickly and we're pleased to be able to produce and ship the AirSelfie," said Edoardo Stroppiana, co-founder of AirSelfie. "We've worked very hard to create a product that everyone can use to live a totally new experience."

AirSelfie is comprised of four powerful propellers and a five-megapixel video camera, is smaller than a smartphone and can fly vertically up to 66 feet, allowing users to take aerial selfies of themselves and their friends. The device connects to the most popular smartphones, including iPhone (6, 6s, 7 and 7 Plus), Huawei P9, Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. It includes self-generated WiFi and comes equipped with a rechargeable battery through a cell phone case, as well as the option to purchase an external power bank. Additionally, a vibration-absorber system and in-flight stability systems guarantee stable, clear, flowing images.

"People have the impression that camera drones are costly, difficult to operate and unwieldy," said Stroppiana. "AirSelfie redefines the space with a device that's small, light and easy to use. We have succeeded in developing a great product, and we can't wait to share it with our growing base of AirSelfie enthusiasts."

Consumers can purchase AirSelfie via the Kickstarter page or Kickstarter app. Pre-orders are available at special early bird pricing. The regular retail price will be $300. Additionally, the power bank will be available as a standalone product for $69 or as part of the AirSelfie package for $246. Orders placed now are set to be delivered in March 2017. The power bank will be delivered in April. To learn more, visit www.airselfiecamera.com.

About AirSelfie

AirSelfie is the brainchild of Italian entrepreneur Edoardo Stroppiana, who helped form the British company AirSelfie Holdings Ltd. in 2016.

