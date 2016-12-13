Technavio market research analysts forecast the global mixed martial arts (MMA) equipment marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global mixed martial arts equipment marketfor 2016-2020. The report also lists gloves, protective gear, and training equipment as the three major product segments in the market. The gloves segment accounted for close to 50% of the market share in 2015.

According to Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead analyst at Technavio for outdoor gear research, "MMA is rapidly gaining popularity in the US, Thailand, and the Netherlands, due to the rise of professional leagues. Another factor driving the market is the inclusion of MMA in the fitness programs of health clubs across the globe."

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global mixed martial arts equipment market:

Increasing popularity of the sport

Growing number of MMA tournaments

Inclusion of MMA in fitness programs

Increasing popularity of the sport

MMA is a combat sport, which is a fusion of many combat sports such as boxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, wrestling, Jeet Kune Do, judo, karate, and kickboxing. The UFC is the biggest MMA tournament. This championship is broadcasted in more than 145 countries in 28 different languages. In addition to the UFC, Bellator FC, which records an average of more than 600,000 viewers for its fight cards, is very popular.

Factors that enhance the popularity of MMA and make it one of the fastest-growing sports in the US are diversity, increased promotions and attractive salaries of MMA fighters. MMA includes different weight classes and women fighter categories. Organizations like the UFC and Bellator FC focus significantly on promoting MMA through aggressive multi-channel marketing campaigns, which promote their pay per view (PPV) fights. Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and other social networking sites are popularly used to promote the sport. Moreover, top fighters of MMA championships, like the UFC, are one of the highest paid in the sports industry. The average salary of the top 10 fighters in the UFC is more than USD 4 million a year. The top fighters also have sponsorship deals with many prominent brands.

Growing number of MMA tournaments

Globally, the number of MMA tournaments as well as the number of MMA training clubs is increasing. This has led to an increase in the number of players in the last couple of years. MMA currently stands as one of the fastest growing sport, only second to adventure racing. The sport is expected to experience a 20% increase in a decade, in terms of viewership and participation rates.

In 2015, the UFC staged its events for the first time in Seoul, Melbourne, Krakow, Manila, Monterey, and Glasgow. Currently, MMA fighters consist of participants from over 45 countries, with TV viewership in 158 different countries. The UFC currently has offices in Toronto, London, and Beijing as well. UFC events have also been held in Abu Dhabi, featuring fighters from all over the world. India's 2016 Bangalore Open MMA Championships further displayed the growth of the sport in a developing economy like India.

"Growing number of tournaments across developed and developing countries, are aiding in popularizing the MMA and thus leading to the growth of the market," says Brijesh

Inclusion of MMA in fitness programs

MMA is a form of martial arts that provides a full-body workout and improves cardiovascular endurance and enhances muscle toning. MMA works all the major muscles and improves balance, coordination, and flexibility.

MMA is an effective form of exercise for weight loss. On an average, 590-600 calories are burnt per 45-minute session of MMA. MMA' weight loss programs include steps from boxing, martial arts, and aerobics like punching, jumping, and kicking. The inclusion of such steps makes MMA more effective in weight loss than any other exercises like running or jogging. Today, many leading martial arts schools and gyms offer MMA as a part of their fitness and weight loss programs. For instance, the Arena Fitness MMA has been promoting MMA-inspired exercises as one of the most effective forms of training regimes for weight reduction. Thus, projecting MMA as an effective tool for weight loss, endurance and strength training, and physical fitness has been a key driver for the MMA equipment market in many countries.

