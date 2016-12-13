Lufthansa Group Strengthens Alumni Relationships Using SAP Alumni Management by EnterpriseJungle

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- EnterpriseJungle, the market leading Alumni Management Platform to Enterprises across the globe, today announced that Lufthansa Group has successfully deployed their SAP Alumni Management by EnterpriseJungle platform. This will transform their talent supply, create meaningful relationships with their Alumni and Retirees and empower employees to better interact with this invaluable, extended community.

Lufthansa embrace and understand the value of fostering a meaningful relationship with their Alumni. They extend many of the perks enjoyed by employees to their Alumni, such as exclusive offers, deals and discounts as well as access to events and opportunities to their community spread across the world. Alumni can also explore relevant learning content, the alumni directory and a careers portal, to view appropriate opportunities.

Combined with its subsidiaries, Lufthansa is the largest airline in Europe and is at the forefront of defining the aviation market. With 120,000 employees and a burgeoning alumni community, ensuring their culture and values can be shared requires an accessible and engaging portal.

To secure Lufthansa Group's competitiveness, to guarantee its future viability and to expand its position in the growing market of civil aviation, the Company recently launched the strategic program "7to1 - Our way forward". One of the seven key action areas defined by this internal initiative is "Innovation and digitalization". The campaign aims to make the Lufthansa Group the benchmark again and thus the first choice in aviation for customers, employees, shareholders and partners.

Lufthansa chose the solution as they were seeking a platform with native integration into their SAP and SuccessFactors footprint that could deliver true platform integration, automate workflows, ensure a single source of truth and natively access Alumni data within their business applications.

Built atop the robust, secure and managed cloud provided by SAP Hana Cloud Platform, this enabled rapid deployment of the solution into Lufthansa with minimum change management and an accelerated time to value:

Comments on the News

EnterpriseJungle:

"Our accelerated growth over the past few months shows the expanding demand for an intelligent Alumni management platform that manages the enterprise's need to foster and maintain stronger relationships with their Alumni community and that natively integrates and extends their existing technology investments" said James Sinclair, Principal, EnterpriseJungle. "Companies want to deliver their Alumni community a valuable and enriching post career experience. In doing so, this has been shown to drive sales, recruitment and business opportunities too. There is no greater pool of talent that know about your business but do not currently work for you than your alumni."

Lufthansa Group:

"The HR world is changing. It is becoming increasingly digital, agile, and is no longer about employment for life but rather the lifecycle of employment. Our new Alumni Platform is a strong signal that Lufthansa not only accepts but embraces this change of culture. EnterpriseJungle's platform strongly supports us in strengthening our relationships with our former employees" said Patrick F. Poetzsch, Director Lufthansa Alumni Program.

SAP:

"The days of cutting all ties when someone moves on are over. Maintaining an active network of alumni serves several purposes, from keeping a connection warm for the possibility for that person to return some time in the future, with new skills and experience, to filling contract roles with someone who already knows your business. Perhaps even more importantly, not just future boomerang employees, alumni are also potentially your customers as well as a source of other new customers when they feel connected to your brand." said Mike Ettling, President, SAP SuccessFactors

