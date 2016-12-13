sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ericsson: Save the Date: Ericsson's media and analyst briefing at Mobile World Congress 2017

Visit Ericsson.com (http://www.ericsson.com/) https://app-eu.clickdimensions.com/blob/ericssoncom-ar0ma/files/mail-type-save-the-date-2016.jpg

https://euappdata.blob.core.windows.net/ericssoncom-ar0ma/images/7-line.gif

http://files-eu.clickdimensions.com/ericssoncom-ar0ma/files/mwc_2016_std_b.jpg

YOU ARE WARMLY INVITED TO ERICSSON'S MEDIA AND ANALYST BRIEFING AT MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS 2017

8.00am-9.00am CET February 27
Ericsson Booth, Hall 2,
Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

Doors open at 07:30am CET, coffee and light breakfast will be served.

At the Media and Analyst Briefing, our new President & CEO Börje Ekholm and members of Ericsson's Leadership Team will announce the latest from Ericsson for 2017, demonstrate innovations in technology and services for all industries, and present progress in the transformation that the company and the industry are going through.

WHAT'S MORE? COME AND EXPERIENCE
Join Ericsson to delve into this fast-emerging reality.

  • Learn about the real-world experiences that are laying the foundations for tomorrow;
  • Discover how new ecosystems and partnerships can secure meaningful innovation;
  • Engage with the breakthrough technologies that will enable future transformation.
Contact us for the opportunity to talk to the Ericsson executives and experts who are shaping the future of our industry. You are also welcome to join a range of technology briefings - details to be confirmed later.

Look forward to seeing you at Mobile World
Congress 2017 - the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry. 
 

Ericsson Corporate Communications
Phone: +46 10 719 69 92
E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com (mailto:media.relations@ericsson.com)
 
 
 

SAVE THE DATE

 http://files-eu.clickdimensions.com/ericssoncom-ar0ma/files/icon-calendar-blue-80x86.jpg

 Add to calendar (http://files-eu.clickdimensions.com/ericssoncom-ar0ma/files/ericssonspressandanalystbriefing.msg)

WHAT DID WE DO IN 2016?
 
http://files-eu.clickdimensions.com/ericssoncom-ar0ma/files/videomwc2017.jpg (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1F7__JnzQ50&feature=youtu.be)


LEARN MORE ABOUT

Networked Society (https://www.ericsson.com/networked-society)

Networks (https://www.ericsson.com/networks) IT (https://www.ericsson.com/transformative-it) Media (https://www.ericsson.com/spotlight/media) Industries (https://www.ericsson.com/spotlight/industries) 

Internet of Things (https://www.ericsson.com/spotlight/services/)  Cloud (https://www.ericsson.com/cloud) 5G (https://www.ericsson.com/5g)
 


 

Let us know  your areas of interests and what you like to hear from us at MWC 2017 by clicking here (http://analytics-eu.clickdimensions.com/P.aspx?accountKey=aR0mApoxdkG5eOkYqg1o9Q&PageId=98b453e566b8e61180f95065f38b6641) 

https://euappdata.blob.core.windows.net/ericssoncom-ar0ma/images/7-line.gif

Visit Ericsson.com (http://www.ericsson.com/) You are receiving this email as you are a customer, trade show visitor, or subscriber to our newsletters. The information you provided is stored in our database in order for us to provide you with more relevant and customized communications. Read more in our privacy policy (http://www.ericsson.com/privacy).
Click here (http://crmlink.ericsson.net/u/4439c59190354ad58c844a90653c552a/67F9B985) if you don't wish to receive these messages in the future.

Save the Date: Ericsson Media and Analyst Briefing at MWC 2017 (http://hugin.info/1061/R/2064808/775058.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ericsson via Globenewswire

© 2016 GlobeNewswire (Europe)