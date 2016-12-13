Ericsson: Save the Date: Ericsson's media and analyst briefing at Mobile World Congress 2017

YOU ARE WARMLY INVITED TO ERICSSON'S MEDIA AND ANALYST BRIEFING AT MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS 2017



8.00am-9.00am CET February 27

Ericsson Booth, Hall 2,

Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain



Doors open at 07:30am CET, coffee and light breakfast will be served.



At the Media and Analyst Briefing, our new President & CEO Börje Ekholm and members of Ericsson's Leadership Team will announce the latest from Ericsson for 2017, demonstrate innovations in technology and services for all industries, and present progress in the transformation that the company and the industry are going through.



WHAT'S MORE? COME AND EXPERIENCE

Join Ericsson to delve into this fast-emerging reality.



Learn about the real-world experiences that are laying the foundations for tomorrow;

Discover how new ecosystems and partnerships can secure meaningful innovation;

Engage with the breakthrough technologies that will enable future transformation. Contact us for the opportunity to talk to the Ericsson executives and experts who are shaping the future of our industry. You are also welcome to join a range of technology briefings - details to be confirmed later.



Look forward to seeing you at Mobile World

Congress 2017 - the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry.





Ericsson Corporate Communications

Phone: +46 10 719 69 92

E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com (mailto:media.relations@ericsson.com)

