Ericsson: Save the Date: Ericsson's media and analyst briefing at Mobile World Congress 2017

| YOU ARE WARMLY INVITED TO ERICSSON'S MEDIA AND ANALYST BRIEFING AT MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS 2017
8.00am-9.00am CET February 27
Ericsson Booth, Hall 2,
Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open at 07:30am CET, coffee and light breakfast will be served.
At the Media and Analyst Briefing, our new President & CEO Börje Ekholm and members of Ericsson's Leadership Team will announce the latest from Ericsson for 2017, demonstrate innovations in technology and services for all industries, and present progress in the transformation that the company and the industry are going through.
Ericsson Corporate Communications
Phone: +46 10 719 69 92
E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com (mailto:media.relations@ericsson.com)
WHAT DID WE DO IN 2016?
|(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1F7__JnzQ50&feature=youtu.be)
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
Source: Ericsson via Globenewswire
