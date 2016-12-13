Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2016) - Augustine Ventures Inc. (CSE: WAW) ("Augustine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed a non-brokered private placement to raise $500,000 (the "Financing") by way of issuing 5,000,000 flow through units ("FT Units") at $0.100 per FT Unit, with each FT Unit consisting of one (1) common share of Augustine issued on a "flow-through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). One full Warrant allows the holder to acquire one non-flow-through common share of Augustine (a "Warrant Share") for a period of three (3) years at an exercise price of $0.130 per Warrant Share.

The proceeds from this financing will be used for exploration purposes at Augustine's Wawa Gold Project.

The securities issued pursuant to this offering are subject to a statutory four (4) month hold period from the closing date(s) and to any and all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals.

About Augustine Ventures Inc.

Augustine Ventures Inc. is a junior gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "WAW".

Augustine earned in a 30% interest in the Wawa Gold Project and entered into a Joint Venture Agreement ("JVA") with Citabar LLP and Red Pine Exploration Inc. The Wawa Gold Project is now owned by Citabar/Red Pine/Augustine in the ratio of 40%, 30% and 30%, respectively. The Joint Venture continues to explore and advance the current gold resource on the property.

Augustine and Red Pine have entered into a definitive agreement (November 14, 2016) to consolidate their ownership of the Wawa Gold Project.

For additional information contact:

Augustine Ventures Inc.

Robert (Bob) Dodds, President & CEO

Tel: (416) 363 2528 x230

Email: bdodds@augustineventures.com

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding the estimation of mineral resources, exploration results, potential mineralization, potential mineral resources and mineral reserves) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identifiable by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", may", "could", "would", "might" or "will", "estimates", "expect", "intend", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts" and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, the price of gold and other risks identified in the Company's most recent filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.