TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- Findev Inc. (TSX VENTURE: FDI) (today announced that it has granted stock options to acquire up to 1,450,000 common shares of the Corporation to certain of its directors and officers. The options have an exercise price of $0.60 per common share and expire on the eighth anniversary of the date of grant. The options vest in 4 equal quarterly installments. The Corporation's 10% rolling stock option plan currently allows for up to 2,864,744 common shares to be reserved for issuance under the plan. There are currently 1,589,986 common shares reserved under options outstanding, leaving 1,274,758 common shares that may be reserved for future issuance under the stock option plan. The stock option grant is subject to regulatory approval.

Sruli Weinreb, CEO

