PARIS, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- Department of Canadian Heritage

Today, the Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced a contribution of $100,000 to UNESCO's International Fund for Cultural Diversity to promote cultural projects in developing countries. This announcement reaffirms Canada's commitment to and leadership in implementing the 2005 UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

Minister Joly made the announcement following her participation in a UNESCO ministerial panel discussion on "Re-shaping digital policies for development." Reshaping digital policies is a topic of interest, as the Government of Canada recently concluded consultations across the country on Canadian content in a digital world. Today's exchange of ideas reinforces the need for a global digital conversation with governments, the private sector, and creators and consumers, because the digital world knows no boundaries. The panel was held during the Tenth ordinary session of the Intergovernmental Committee responsible for the UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

Minister Joly will continue to have working meetings in Europe in the coming days. She will have discussions related to arts and culture with various stakeholders, including cultural organizations and Canadian artists and creators working abroad.

"Canada places great value on cultural diversity, and our government believes it should be celebrated and shared. We strive to promote-in Canada and abroad, and on multiple platforms-a variety of content and points of view that demonstrate respect for our official languages, our multiculturalism and our efforts at reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. We recognize the work done by UNESCO to promote cultural diversity, and we are proud to contribute to its projects."

- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

-- The International Fund for Cultural Diversity was established as part of the implementation of the UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions. -- The Fund, consisting of voluntary contributions from member states, is intended to finance projects and initiatives that promote international cooperation in the cultural sector.

