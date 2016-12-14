Juneau, Alaska--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2016) - Alaska Travel Adventures, Inc. (ATA) today announced that President and Chief Financial Officer Kelli Grummett has parted from the company to expand her real estate company, K Properties, LLC. Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Meier has been appointed to succeed Grummett as President and CFO. Meier is a 23 year veteran of ATA; he has served as Vice President and COO since March 2009.

"I am extremely proud of the accomplishments the company has achieved over the past 11 years. Kelli maintained a continued focus on strategic innovation, introducing successful new products to the company's portfolio and modernizing marketing strategy to include social media and online travel planning platforms," says ATA CEO, Bob Dindinger. "While Kelli will certainly be missed, I am equally confident in the leadership of Chris Meier as he assumes the role of President. Chris has been an integral part of our management team. At each step along the way he has proven himself to be an engaged and effective leader, demonstrating unwavering commitment and unquestionable integrity. I believe Chris Meier has the right mix of experience, expertise, skill, and passion needed to build on ATA's foundation of success."



About Alaska Travel Adventures



Alaska Travel Adventures, Inc., headquartered in Juneau, AK, has been a leader in Alaska vacation experiences for almost 40 years. One of Alaska's most diversified vacation travel companies, Alaska Travel Adventures provides guided attractions, RV rentals, and combination land and sea vacation packages. The company has long been a premier provider of soft adventures including river rafting, kayaking, whale watching and more. With a staff of over 200 statewide employees, and operations in 5 popular Alaskan destinations, Alaska Travel Adventures makes Alaska vacation dreams come true!





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/embed/sc2KeNwMAKM



Alaska Travel Adventures1-800-323-5757