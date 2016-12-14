

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), the parent company of search giant Google, has given its self-driving car project an official name-- Waymo, a move that indicates that the technology is near to generate revenues.



Alphabet executives had earlier said they planned to spin of its self-driving car project from a research lab into its own business segment.



Former auto executive John Krafcik, who has led Alphabet's driverless-car project, will be Waymo's chief executive.



