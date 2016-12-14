

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - An index monitoring business sentiment in Japan was steady in the fourth quarter of 2016, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday in its quarterly Tankan business survey.



The large manufacturers' index came in with a score of +10, in line with expectations and up from +6 in the previous quarter.



The outlook came in at +8, shy of expectations for +9 but up from +6 in the three months prior.



Large industry capex for the current fiscal year is now seen higher by 5.5 percent, missing forecasts for 6.1 percent and down from 6.3 percent in the previous quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX