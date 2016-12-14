

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - An index monitoring business sentiment in Japan was unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2016, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday in its quarterly Tankan business survey.



The large manufacturers' index came in with a score of +10, in line with expectations and up from +6 in the previous quarter.



The outlook came in at +8, shy of expectations for +9 but up from +6 in the three months prior.



The survey is closely watched by the Bank of Japan for formulating policies.



The large non-manufacturers index was at +18, unchanged from Q3 although missing forecasts for +19.The outlook score was +16, also unchanged but shy of forecasts for +18.



Large industry capex for the current fiscal year is now seen higher by 5.5 percent, missing forecasts for 6.1 percent and down from 6.3 percent in the previous quarter.



The small manufacturing index came in at +1, beating expectations for -1 and up from -3 in the third quarter. The outlook was -4, missing forecasts for -2 after showing -5 in the three months prior.



The small non-manufacturing index had a score of 2, in line with forecasts and up from 1 in the previous quarter. The outlook came in at -2, unchanged although shy of forecasts for +1.



The sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.



