Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Actelion Update on Strategic Transaction Discussions

ALLSCHWIL, SWITZERLAND - 14 December 2016 - Actelion (SIX: ATLN) has taken note of the announcement by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and confirms that J&J has withdrawn from the discussions. Actelion is engaged in discussions with another party regarding a possible strategic transaction.

There can be no certainty at this point that any transaction will result.

No further statement will be made until such time Actelion deems appropriate to make an announcement.

Actelion Ltd. is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative drugs for diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

Actelion is a leader in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Our portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease, from WHO Functional Class (FC) II through to FC IV, with oral, inhaled and intravenous medications. Although not available in all countries, Actelion has treatments approved by health authorities for a number of specialist diseases including Type 1 Gaucher disease, Niemann-Pick type C disease, Digital Ulcers in patients suffering from systemic sclerosis, and mycosis fungoides type cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Founded in late 1997, with now over 2,500 dedicated professionals covering all key markets around the world including Europe, the US, Japan, China, Russia and Mexico, Actelion has its corporate headquarters in Allschwil / Basel, Switzerland.

Actelion shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: ATLN) as part of the Swiss blue-chip index SMI (Swiss Market Index SMI®). All trademarks are legally protected.

