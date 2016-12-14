SEATTLE, WASHINGTON -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- SLR Consulting, a global environmental and advisory firm, has appointed several key executives to support the growth of its international operations.

Rick Smith has joined in a new role as Chief Operating Officer, North America, and will enhance the leadership structure in SLR's businesses in the United States and Canada. Mr. Smith is based in Houston, Texas and has extensive experience in leading EHS businesses. He was formerly ERM's Southern Division Managing Director (US) and a member of the Global Senior Leadership Team. To further support the growth of the North America operations, Kent Miller has also joined SLR in Houston as its US Oil and Gas Business Sector lead. He will support ongoing investments in oil and gas initiatives at the domestic and global level. Mr. Miller was previously with ERM in Houston.

SLR is also pleased to announce that in its Asia Pacific region, Paul Gardiner has recently been appointed as Regional Manager based in Brisbane, Australia. Mr. Gardiner was formerly General Manager for Cardno's Asia Pacific Region and joins SLR to lead its operations throughout Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

At the Group level, Diane Buchanan has joined SLR as its Chief Financial Officer and will be working with the regional teams to provide leadership across the business on financial and commercial matters. She is located in SLR's office located near Oxford, U.K. office.

SLR Chief Executive Officer, Neil Penhall, commented, "I would like to welcome these executives to SLR. We have an ongoing and exciting growth strategy for SLR over the coming years, and attracting new leaders of such calibre to the SLR team will further enhance our ability to bring this strategy to life."

