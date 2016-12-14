

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had retreated almost 75 points or 2.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,155-point plateau, and the market may see further upside on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, thanks to continued support from the price of crude oil and ahead of the FOMC rate decision later today. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday as gains from the telecoms were offset by weakness from the financial shares and a mixed performance from the properties.



For the day, the index added 2.07 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 3,155.04 after trading between 3,118.71 and 3,162.50. The Shenzhen Composite Index picked up 6.55 points or 0.33 percent to end at 1,975.88.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China dropped 1.53 percent, while Bank of China skidded 1.65 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tumbled 1.51 percent, Vanke shed 0.86 percent, Gemdale jumped 1.18 percent, China Shenhua lost 0.93 percent and China Unicom surged 6.17 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher on Tuesday, extending the recent upward trend as all three major averages again hit new record closing highs.



The Dow climbed 114.50 points or 0.6 percent to 19,910.93, while the NASDAQ was up 51.29 points or 1 percent to 5,463.83 and the S&P added 14.74 points or 0.7 percent to 2,271.70.



Traders were looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later today; the Fed is widely expected to increase interest rates by 25 basis points.



The accompanying statement will be in focus, as traders gauge the outlook for further monetary policy normalization by the central bank.



Crude oil futures rose Tuesday as Jan. WTI oil gained 15 cents or 0.3 percent to $52.98/bbl, its highest level since July 2015.Saudi Arabia and Russia are committing to supply cuts to balance the oil market and stabilize prices above $50.



