

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market drifted into negative territory after opening higher on Wednesday and despite a closely-watched central bank survey showing that Japanese manufacturers' sentiment improved in the fourth quarter of 2016.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 44.30 points or 0.23 percent to 19,206.22, after touching a high of 19,284.28 in early trades.



The major exporters are mostly higher. Canon is adding 0.2 percent, Toshiba is advancing more than 1 percent and Panasonic is rising almost 2 percent, while Sony is edging down 0.03 percent.



Automaker Toyota is up 0.2 percent and Honda is advancing almost 1 percent. Fast Retailing is lower by almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is higher by 0.5 percent, while JX Holdings is losing 1 percent.



Shares of Mitsubishi Corp. are losing 2 percent despite news that the company will construct and operate large-scale offshore wind farms in Belgium and the Netherlands.



Among the other major gainers, Bridgestone is rising 2 percent and Osaka Gas is advancing almost 2 percent. Meanwhile, Daiichi Sankyo is losing more than 3 percent and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings is lower by almost 3 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said in its closely-watched quarterly Tankan business survey that an index monitoring business sentiment in Japan rose in the fourth quarter of 2016.



The large manufacturers' index came in with a score of +10, in line with expectations and up from +6 in the previous quarter. The outlook came in at +8, shy of expectations for +9 but up from +6 in the three months prior.



Japan also will see final October numbers for industrial production today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 115 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks continued their recent upward momentum on Tuesday amid optimism following President-elect Donald Trump's surprise victory last month. Traders were also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.



The Dow climbed 114.50 points or 0.6 percent to 19,910.93, the Nasdaq jumped 51.29 points or 1 percent to 5,463.83 and the S&P 500 advanced 14.74 points or 0.7 percent to 2,271.70.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rose Tuesday, holding significant recent gains in the aftermath of OPEC's historic deal with Russia to curb oil supplies. January WTI oil gained $0.15 or 0.3 percent to settle at $52.98 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, having touched the highest since July 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX