

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) is in talks with other major Hollywood studios to join its Disney Movies Anywhere service, which lets customers buy, watch and store their online film purchases at a single site, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Disney is trying to add content from other studios to boost the appeal of its offering, which was introduced in 2014. Disney has been in an ongoing tug-of-war with five other major studios and many smaller players that support a format called UltraViolet. the report said.



