

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) confirmed it has ended discussions with Swiss biotechnology firm Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd. regarding a potential transaction. Johnson & Johnson said it was not able to reach an agreement that it believed would create adequate value for its shareholders.



Separately, Actelion confirmed that Johnson & Johnson has withdrawn from the discussions. Actelion said it is engaged in discussions with another party regarding a possible strategic transaction.



There can be no certainty at this point that any transaction will result.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX