RUDN University Students Confirmed Their Commitment to the Principles of Equality on International Day for Tolerance

«We are different - we are equal» is a core principle for the RUDN University

Leaders of 149 student communities of the RUDN University gathered on the International Day for Tolerance, to sign the RUDN Student Communities Declaration.

Presidents of international and Russian student associations and organizations announced, what tolerance means for each student of the RUDN University:

1.«the right to be different;

2.long-lasting harmony in relations among representatives of different confessions, political, ethnic and social groups;

3.respect to the diversity of cultures;

4.willingness to understand each other and mutually cooperate».

Signing the Declaration on the International Day for Tolerance in a strong tradition of the RUDN University. The ceremony is official and organized the same way as the UN meeting: all the participants are leaders and express their positions on behalf of the communities they represent. This year the Declaration was signed by international student communities, representing:

35 countries of Africa

24 CIS countries (including Russia )

) 22 Latin America and Caribbean countries

countries 15 countries of the Middle East

11 European countries

The largest association among participating was the Association of African students (RUDN University ASSAFTSU). Its new leader, Ernest Cécé Salomon Péguitha, plans to strengthen information and awareness raising activities of the association, promoting Africa within the University as well as in Moscow and in Russia. The new leader has a solid experience of signing the Declaration: originally from Guinea, for many years he held the position of president of the RUDN community of students from Guinea.

This is an important day for the Federation of students from Latin America and the Caribbean countries: not only the Declaration was signed, but the new leader was elected. Tituana Davila Danny Jose from Ecuador will delegate his powers to his successor soon.

Mahmud Yasin, one of the most experienced leaders of international communities, heading the Association of Arab students and representing students from Palestine, knows the Declaration text by heart. «Support of the RUDN University's Mission includes it all: constructive cooperation among representatives of different nations, enhancing mutual understanding and spreading achievements of the student community," comments M.Yasin.

Rev Kadigamuve Anuruddhe Thero, president of Association of students from Asia, came to Russia 5 years ago from Sri Lanka. He reminded that one of the important activities of student communities is daily support of their compatriots. In the RUDN University, this help is real.

All the leaders of 149 student communities share the principles of equality and respect, and the ceremony of signing the Declaration demonstrates it. Numerous students of the RUDN University will make an international career, and the important principles of productive cooperation and international collaboration they learn now, in the RUDN University.

