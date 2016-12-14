

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A consortium including Macquarie Group Ltd. (MQG.AX, MQBKY.PK) and KKR & Co. (KKR) offered as much as A$7.3 billion for Australian betting and lotteries business Tatts Group Ltd. in an attempt to scuttle a rival proposal from Tabcorp Holdings Ltd.



The proposal is worth between A$4.40 and A$5 for each Tatts share, Tatts Group said. The consortium, which also includes Morgan Stanley and First State, plans to sell or separately list Tatts' wagering and gaming business.



The total indicative value per Tatts share of A$4.40 to A$5.00 comprised of A$3.40 in cash; plus one share in Wagering & Gaming Co, which the Consortium values at $1.00 to $1.60 per share.



Tabcorp Holdings in October agreed to acquire Tatts for about A$6.4 billion.



Tatts said today that it has not yet formed a view on how the Indicative Proposal compares to the Proposed Tabcorp Merger. The Tatts Board and its advisers will assess the Indicative Proposal including its terms, underlying financial assumptions and conditions, and will provide a further update on the outcome of that review as soon as practicable.



In the meantime, the Directors of Tatts continue to believe the Proposed Tabcorp Merger is in the best interests of Tatts shareholders and unanimously recommend the Proposed Tabcorp Merger, in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to an independent expert concluding the Proposed Tabcorp Merger is in the best interests of Tatts shareholders.



