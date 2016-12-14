

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday, tracking the record highs overnight on Wall Street amid caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later in the day. Meanwhile, crude oil prices eased more than 1 percent in Asian trades.



While the Fed is widely expected to increase interest rates by 25 basis points, its first rate hike in a year, the accompanying statement will be in focus as investors gauge the outlook for further monetary policy normalization by the central bank.



The Australian market rebounded after losses in the previous session, following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street. News on the merger and acquisition front also lifted stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 36.50 points or 0.66 percent to 5,581.50, off a high of 5,584.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 36.10 points or 0.64 percent to 5,636.80.



In the banking space, ANZ Bank, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.7 percent to 1.1 percent.



Mining stocks are mostly lower as iron ore prices fell overnight. BHP Billiton is declining 0.7 percent and Rio Tinto is losing 0.3 percent, while Fortescue Metals is advancing almost 1 percent.



BHP Billiton said its Samarco joint venture has applied to Brazilian authorities to restart operations at the site of last year's fatal mine disaster.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is rising more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is losing 0.4 percent.



Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum is edging down 0.03 percent, Oil Search is declining 0.3 percent and Santos is losing almost 1 percent despite an increase in crude oil prices.



APN Outdoor Group has agreed to acquire oOh! Media in all-share deal that will create a A$1.6 billion outdoor advertising company in Australia and New Zealand. Shares of APN Outdoor are rising almost 9 percent, while oOh! Media shares are gaining more than 10 percent.



Tatts Group said it has received an A$7.3 billion takeover bid from a group called Pacific Consortium to rival the A$6.4 billion merger offer made to it by Tabcorp Holdings in October, but has maintained its support for the Tabcorp deal. Tatts Group shares are rising more than 12 percent, while Tabcorp shares are losing more than 1 percent.



Infant formula maker Bellamy's Australia has requested a voluntary suspension of its shares to December 21 as it finalizes an updated trading announcement.



In economic news, the latest survey from Westpac Bank revealed that consumer confidence in Australia ebbed in December as its index slid 3.9 percent to a score of 97.3. That follows the 1.1 percent fall in November to 101.3.



Australia will also see November figures for new motor vehicle sales today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7501, up from US$0.7494 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market drifted into negative territory after opening higher and despite a closely-watched central bank survey showing that Japanese manufacturers' sentiment improved in the fourth quarter of 2016.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 44.30 points or 0.23 percent to 19,206.22, after touching a high of 19,284.28 in early trades.



The major exporters are mostly higher. Canon is adding 0.2 percent, Toshiba is advancing more than 1 percent and Panasonic is rising almost 2 percent, while Sony is edging down 0.03 percent.



Automaker Toyota is up 0.2 percent and Honda is advancing almost 1 percent. Fast Retailing is lower by almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is higher by 0.5 percent, while JX Holdings is losing 1 percent.



Shares of Mitsubishi Corp. are losing 2 percent despite news that the company will construct and operate large-scale offshore wind farms in Belgium and the Netherlands.



Among the other major gainers, Bridgestone is rising 2 percent and Osaka Gas is advancing almost 2 percent. Meanwhile, Daiichi Sankyo is losing more than 3 percent and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings is lower by almost 3 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said in its closely-watched quarterly Tankan business survey that an index monitoring business sentiment in Japan rose in the fourth quarter of 2016.



The large manufacturers' index came in with a score of +10, in line with expectations and up from +6 in the previous quarter. The outlook came in at +8, shy of expectations for +9 but up from +6 in the three months prior.



Japan also will see final October numbers for industrial production today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 115 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Indonesia and Taiwan are modestly higher. South Korea, New Zealand and Malaysia are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks continued their recent upward momentum on Tuesday amid optimism following President-elect Donald Trump's surprise victory last month. Traders were also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.



The Dow climbed 114.50 points or 0.6 percent to 19,910.93, the Nasdaq jumped 51.29 points or 1 percent to 5,463.83 and the S&P 500 advanced 14.74 points or 0.7 percent to 2,271.70.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rose Tuesday, holding significant recent gains in the aftermath of OPEC's historic deal with Russia to curb oil supplies. January WTI oil gained $0.15 or 0.3 percent to settle at $52.98 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, having touched the highest since July 2015. Crude oil prices eased $0.72 or 1.36 percent to $52.26 in Asian trades.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX