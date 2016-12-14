

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) issued a statement regarding the Federal Reserve Board's and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's joint response to its 2016 resolution plan submission under the 'living will' process of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The company was informed that it did not adequately remediate certain deficiencies.



In October 2016, Wells Fargo submitted a response to the Federal Reserve and FDIC regarding certain deficiencies cited in 2015 Resolution Plan submission. We took feedback from our 2015 submission very seriously and took several steps to address it, including creating a program office dedicated to this effort, committing significant additional resources, and working deliberately to address these concerns.



The company believed that it substantially enhanced its capabilities in each of these areas identified. However, the company was informed today that it did not adequately remediate certain deficiencies.



the company said, 'Wells Fargo is committed to strengthening and enhancing its resolution planning processes, and we will continue to work closely with the agencies to better understand their concerns so that we can bring our resolution planning processes in line with their expectations. While we are disappointed with the determination issued by the agencies, we continue to be dedicated to sound resolution planning and preparedness. We believe we will be able to address the concerns raised today in the March 2017 revised submission.'



